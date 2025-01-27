22 killed in Lebanon before agreement to extend deadline for Israeli forces to withdraw

LEBANON: On Sunday, Israeli forces opened fire on protesters in southern Lebanon demanding their withdrawal in accordance with a ceasefire agreement, killing at least 22 people and injuring 124, according to Lebanese health officials.

Later that day, the White House announced an extension of the deadline for Israeli troops to withdraw from southern Lebanon to February 18, 2025.

This decision followed Israel’s request for more time beyond the original 60-day deadline established in a ceasefire agreement ending the Israel-Hezbollah war in late November.

Israel stated that it needed the extension because the Lebanese army had not fully deployed in southern Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah's resurgence. However, the Lebanese army claimed it could not deploy until Israeli forces had withdrawn.