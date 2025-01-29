Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to meet with him at the White House next week

GAZA: President Donald Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House next week as the first foreign leader to visit in Trump's second term, Netanhayu and the White House said Tuesday.

The announcement came as the United States pressures Israel and Hamas to continue a ceasefire that has paused a devastating 15-month war in Gaza.

Talks about the ceasefire's more difficult second phase, which aims to end the war, begin next Monday.