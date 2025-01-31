Investigators recover plane black boxes from Washington air collision

WASHINGTON: Investigators on Thursday recovered the black boxes from a passenger plane whose mid-air collision with a military helicopter over Washington's Potomac River killed 67 people, as rescuers pulled victims' bodies from the freezing water.

US President Donald Trump launched a political attack blaming diversity and inclusion policies championed by his Democratic predecessors for causing the incident.

Trump's politicization of the tragedy came as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the Bombardier jet operated by an American Airlines subsidiary that smashed into an Army Black Hawk helicopter late Wednesday.

"The recorders are at the NTSB labs for evaluation," the agency said in a statement to AFP.