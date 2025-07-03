World

Israeli strikes 82 Palestinians killed in Gaza, including 38 people waiting for aid

Five people were killed at sites associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, while 33 others were killed waiting for aid trucks in other locations across the Gaza Strip.
This photo, provided by an American contractor on condition of anonymity because they were revealing their employers’ internal operations, shows a woman slumped over in a donkey cart after the contractor said she was hit in the head with part of a stun grenade at a food distribution site in Gaza run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in June 2025.
Airstrikes and shootings killed 82 Palestinians in Gaza overnight, including 38 while attempting to get much-needed humanitarian aid, hospitals and the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Israel’s military did not have immediate comment on the strikes Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Five people were killed at sites associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the newly created, secretive American organization backed by Israel to feed the Gaza Strip’s population, while 33 others were killed waiting for aid trucks in other locations across the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli air strike on Thursday hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least 12, mostly women and children.

Civil defence official Mohammad al-Mughayyir told AFP there were "12 martyrs, the majority of them children and women, and a large number of injuries in an Israeli air strike on the Mustafa Hafez School, which shelters displaced persons, in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood in western Gaza City."

(With inputs from AP and AFP)

US contractors say their colleagues are firing live ammo as Palestinians seek food in Gaza
Gaza war
Gaza genocide

