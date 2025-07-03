Israeli strikes 82 Palestinians killed in Gaza, including 38 people waiting for aid

Airstrikes and shootings killed 82 Palestinians in Gaza overnight, including 38 while attempting to get much-needed humanitarian aid, hospitals and the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Israel’s military did not have immediate comment on the strikes Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Five people were killed at sites associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the newly created, secretive American organization backed by Israel to feed the Gaza Strip’s population, while 33 others were killed waiting for aid trucks in other locations across the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli air strike on Thursday hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least 12, mostly women and children.

Civil defence official Mohammad al-Mughayyir told AFP there were "12 martyrs, the majority of them children and women, and a large number of injuries in an Israeli air strike on the Mustafa Hafez School, which shelters displaced persons, in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood in western Gaza City."

