Finland stabbing suspect says he chose victims randomly

HELSINKI: The suspect in a stabbing attack that wounded four near a Finnish shopping centre this week said he chose his victims randomly and believed he was being stalked, police said Friday.

The 23-year-old suspect, a Finnish man, admitted to the Thursday violence and said he did not know the victims and did not choose them for any particular reason, police added.

There was "no reason to suspect that the act was motivated by terrorism or racism", said police, noting the man had a record of violent crime.

The suspect told investigators that "all humans are enemies" and that "everyone is stalking him", Detective Chief Inspector Sakari Tuominen told reporters on Friday.