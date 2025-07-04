Indian-origin doctor accused of killing young daughter and faking a drowning at Florida rental home

An Oklahoma medical doctor is accused of traveling to South Florida and staging the death of her 4-year-old daughter to make it appear the child drowned in the swimming pool at their rented vacation home in the middle of the night, detectives say.

Dr. Neha Gupta, a 36-year-old pediatrician, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. She is accused of first-degree murder in Miami-Dade County, an arrest warrant states.

Gupta “attempted to conceal the killing of the deceased victim by staging an accidental drowning within the swimming pool of a rental property,” a Miami-Dade sheriff’s homicide detective wrote in an affidavit obtained by The Associated Press.

But her lawyer, Richard Cooper of Miami, said he and Gupta cooperated with authorities by telling their account of what happened and were surprised when the first-degree murder charge was announced. The doctor, he said, is a victim of a terrible tragedy.

“No one thought in a million years that she would be charged with murder,” Cooper said in an interview Thursday.

In addition to facing the murder charge in Florida, she is accused of fleeing to the Oklahoma City area where she lives to avoid prosecution in Florida, according to jail records. Gupta is jailed without bond, and Florida authorities are seeking her return to Miami to face the murder charge.

Gupta told investigators that she was sleeping with her daughter Aria at the Airbnb rental home in El Portal, north of Miami, when she heard a noise around 3:20 a.m. on June 27. She noticed a sliding-glass door in the bedroom that led to the outdoor patio was open.

Cooper said he visited the home after the child’s death and found the latch to the sliding-glass door to be so easily opened that he was able to do so with his pinky finger.

“Her story made sense to me,” he said. “It matched up. She voluntarily gave multiple statements with me to the police, and they were always consistent.”