UK marks London 7/7 attacks as King Charles III hails 'spirit of unity'

LONDON: The UK on Monday commemorated the 20th anniversary of the London July 7 bombings that killed 52 people, as King Charles III paid tribute to the spirit of unity shown after the atrocity.

To mark the moment the first bomb went off Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths at the July 7 memorial in the capital's Hyde Park at 8:50 am (0750 GMT).

On July 7, 2005, four homegrown Islamist extremists detonated suicide bombs on three underground trains and a bus across central London, killing dozens and injuring hundreds more.

The city is holding events to mark the anniversary, with members of the royal family expected to join survivors, bereaved relatives and emergency services personnel at commemorations.

The king urged people to draw on the "extraordinary courage and compassion" shown following the attack.

"We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil -- and the enduring grief of their loved ones," he said in a statement published by the domestic Press Association news agency.

"In doing so, we should also remember the countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day.