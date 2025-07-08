Macron urges new era of Anglo-French unity in address to UK parliament

WINDSOR: President Emmanuel Macron argued Tuesday that France and Britain must work together to defend the post-World War II "international order", as he addressed parliament on the first day of his UK state visit.

The first such visit by an EU head of state since Brexit, Macron said in a wide-ranging speech that the two countries must renew their century-old alliance to face down an array of threats.

"As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, deeply committed to multilateralism, the United Kingdom and France must once again show the world that our alliance can make all the difference," he told British lawmakers, speaking in English.

"Clearly, we have to work together... to protect the international order as we fought (for) it after the Second World War," Macron added.

Touching on various thorny issues, from global conflicts to irregular cross-Channel migration, he insisted European countries will "never abandon Ukraine" in its war with Russia while demanding an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

Hours earlier, the French president and his wife Brigitte had received a warm, pomp-filled welcome from King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Windsor as the three-day visit got underway.

They had been greeted off the presidential plane at an air base northwest of London by heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales.

After a 41-gun salute sounded from Windsor's Home Park and a royal carriage procession through the town, which was decked out in French Tricolores and British Union flags, the group entered its castle for lunch.