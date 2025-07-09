Germany train attack suspect moved to psychiatric ward

BERLIN: A Syrian man arrested after a violent attack on a German high-speed train last week has been admitted to a psychiatric ward, police said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old is accused of attacking passengers with an axe and a hammer on the train from Hamburg to Vienna on Thursday, leaving four people seriously injured.

The suspect was suffering from "a complex psychopathological disorder of the schizophrenic type at the time of the crime, which could have significantly reduced his criminal responsibility", police said in a statement.

Investigations to determine the circumstances and motive of the crime had not yet produced any "reliable findings", they added.