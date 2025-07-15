Southern hemisphere is full of birds found nowhere else on Earth, reveals study

MELBOURNE: The snow petrel, a strikingly white bird with black eyes and a black bill, is one of only three bird species ever observed at the South Pole.

In fact, the Antarctic is the only place on Earth where this bird lives.

It isn't alone in this.

Antarctica and the sub-Antarctic harbour a large number of endemic species, which means these species are only found in one or a few locations in the world.

In other words, these regions have a high degree of endemism an important metric that tells us where to focus species conservation efforts.

But our new study shows that the degree of endemism in Antarctica and the sub-Antarctic and in the southern hemisphere more generally has been underestimated.

This is important because areas with a high degree of endemism harbour species with restricted ranges, unique evolutionary history or unique ecological functions.

This makes them potentially more vulnerable to disturbances such as climate change, fundamental changes in habitat, or invasive introduced species.

If the degree of endemism is underestimated, conservation efforts may overlook the sites that are home to irreplaceable birds.

Biased measurements: There are two reasons why global patterns of species endemism aren't well defined.

First, the most common method used to calculate endemism tends to give higher values to places with more species overall -- this is known as species richness.

In addition, global studies of diversity often exclude areas that are comparatively species-poor.

These areas are mainly in the southern hemisphere, most notably the Antarctic region.

When sites that only contain a few species are left out, this influences the estimates of endemism for all other sites.

An alternative way to calculate endemism takes into account a site's complementarity. This metric considers whether species found at a site are also found elsewhere.

With this method, we can find sites that have the highest percentage of species with a restricted range.

At such highly endemic sites, the local ecosystem relies heavily on species with restricted ranges to function, which makes them all the more irreplaceable.

Global hotspots for endemic species This is the approach we used in our new study to reassess the endemism of birds worldwide.

In our study, we also considered other aspects of bird diversity.

We measured endemism with regard to whether sites hold irreplaceable evolutionary history and ecological functions of birds.

We found that southern-hemisphere communities showed higher rates of local endemism than northern-hemisphere communities across all aspects of diversity.

The sub-Antarctic islands and the High Andes, as well as several regions in Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand and southern Africa, stand out as global hotspots of endemism.