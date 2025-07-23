Zelenskyy faces backlash as Ukrainians protest new anti-corruption law

KYIV: Ukrainian activists called for more protests against a law they say weakens the country’s anti-corruption bodies.

The legislation has also drawn rebukes from European Union officials and international rights groups.

Thousands of people gathered in the capital and other cities across Ukraine on Tuesday evening to urge President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to veto the controversial bill passed by Ukraine’s Parliament earlier that day, which tightens government oversight of two key anti-corruption agencies.

After Zelenskyy approved it, activists called on social media for another demonstration in the center of Kyiv at 8 pm on Wednesday.

Critics say the step could significantly weaken the independence of those agencies and grant Zelenskyy’s circle greater influence over investigations.

Fighting entrenched corruption is crucial for Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU and maintain access to billions of dollars in Western aid in its fight against Russia's three-year invasion.

Instead of vetoing the bill as protestors demanded, Zelenskyy signed it into law and argued for it, in a move that risked his public support after more than three years of war with Russia.

Zelenskyy said the measure clears out “Russian influence” from the fight against corruption and ensures punishment for those found guilty of it, after what he said were yearslong delays in criminal proceedings involving huge amounts of money. “This is what Ukraine really needs,” Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post after midnight Wednesday.

“The cases that have been lying dormant must be investigated.”

“For years, officials who have fled Ukraine have been casually living abroad for some reason – in very nice countries and without legal consequences – and this is not normal,” he said.

He didn’t provide examples of what he said was Russian interference.