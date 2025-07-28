At least 14 killed in Ecuador as gang violence escalates amid drug war crisis

ECUADOR: Armed attackers killed at least 14 civilians, including a child, in two separate attacks on Sunday in coastal Ecuador, authorities said, as drug trafficking gangs battle for control.

Since President Daniel Noboa declared war on organized crime early last year, the nation has become one of the most violent in the region, with a homicide rate of 38 per 100,000 people in 2024.

After the initial attack, police chief of the southwestern town of El Empalme, Major Oscar Valencia, told reporters: "We have approximately 12 people dead and three wounded."

The same attackers fired at a second group, killing two more people, he added. Valencia said attackers travelling in two pickup trucks shot at the victims with "pistols and rifles." "They opened fire on everyone," he said, adding that a 12-year-old boy was among the deceased.