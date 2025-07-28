Surge in Iran executions worrying, says UN

GENEVA: The United Nations on Monday urged Iran to stop using the death penalty, citing a "worrying surge in executions" that has included at least 612 people being killed so far this year.

"Reports that there have been several hundred executions in Iran so far this year underscore how deeply disturbing the situation has become and the urgent need for an immediate moratorium in the country on the use of the death penalty," said a statement from UN human rights chief Volker Turk.

According to information gathered by the UN Human Rights Office, at least 612 people were reportedly executed in the first half of 2025.

The figure is more than double the number during the same period in 2024, when the Iranian authorities reportedly carried out at least 297 executions, the statement said.

Minorities are disproportionately affected, it added.

"It is alarming to see the reports that indicate there are at least 48 people currently on death row -- 12 of whom are believed to be at imminent risk of execution," said Turk.