ICC hearing against fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony to proceed in September

THE HAGUE: International Criminal Court judges will hear the war crimes charges against fugitive Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony in September after the court Tuesday slapped down an appeal from his defence team.

For the first time in ICC history, the so-called "confirmation of charges" hearing on September 9 will be held in absentia, with Kony still on the run.

He is suspected of 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, allegedly committed between July 2002 and December 2005 in northern Uganda.

Former altar boy and self-styled prophet Kony founded and led Uganda's most brutal rebel group, the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), in the 1980s.

The LRA rebellion against President Yoweri Museveni saw more than 100,000 people killed and 60,000 children abducted in a reign of terror that spread to several neighbouring countries.

Kony faces charges including murder, torture, enslavement, pillaging, sexual slavery, rape and forced pregnancy.