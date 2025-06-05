China's Xi held phone call with Trump: Xinhua news agency

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, state media reported, as the world's top two economies clash over trade.

The call follows officials in Beijing and Washington accusing each other of jeopardising a trade war truce agreed last month in Geneva.

It took place at Trump's request, the Xinhua news agency said without elaborating, and came after the US president appeared to dampen hopes for a quick resolution to their trade battle.

"I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!" he posted Wednesday on his Truth Social platform.

The White House did not immediately comment on the reported phone call, but had earlier suggested Trump would speak to Xi.