Israel MPs to vote on Opposition bid to dissolve parliament

JERUSALEM: Israeli lawmakers will vote Wednesday on a bill submitted by the opposition to dissolve parliament, which if successful could start paving the way to a snap election.

While the opposition is composed mainly of centrist and leftist groups, ultra-Orthodox parties that are propping up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government are also threatening to back the motion.

If the bill wins a majority at Wednesday's plenum, three more rounds of voting will be required to dissolve the Knesset.