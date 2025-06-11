Torrential rain, flooding claim 49 lives in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: Torrential rains unleashed flooding and landslides that claimed at least 49 lives in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, including four children on a school minibus that was swept away, provincial authorities said Wednesday.

The death toll after the severe winter storm struck on Monday was likely to rise and it was not even clear how many people were missing in the largely rural and underdeveloped province, they said.

"As of now, the stats have escalated to 49" deaths, Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane told reporters.

They included four children on a school minibus carrying 13 people that was swept away by a flood near the city of Mthatha, Mabuyane said.

"Sadly, four of those learners have been confirmed to be deceased, together with the driver and the conductor of the minibus taxi," he said.

"Four learners are still missing and are still being looked for." Three others had been found alive, he said.

Much of South Africa has been struck by heavy rainfall and bitterly cold conditions in the past days, with snowfalls in several areas and strong winds causing damage.

The Eastern Cape, which stretches from the Indian Ocean into high inland mountains, has been particularly hard hit.

"We have never seen this kind of combination of snow and torrential rains in winter simultaneously," Mabuyane said.