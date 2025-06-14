World

Iran confirms two additional high-ranking generals killed in Israeli strikes

Israel's strikes Friday killed multiple high-ranking officials within Iran's armed forces.
Israeli emergency responders inspect a site hit by a missile fired from Iran south of Tel Aviv on June 14, 2025.Photo | AFP
DUBAI: Two more high-ranking generals in Iran's armed forces have been confirmed as being killed by Israeli strikes on the country, Iranian state television reported on Saturday.

State TV identified the dead as Gen.Gholamreza Mehrabi, the deputy of intelligence for the armed forces' general staff, and Gen.Mehdi Rabbani, the deputy of operations.

It did not say where the men were killed.

Israel's strikes Friday killed multiple high-ranking officials within Iran's armed forces, including the chief of staff of the army and the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

