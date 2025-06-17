Nine killed, 26 injured in explosion at fireworks plant in China

BEIJING: Nine people have died and 26 others injured when a massive explosion rocked a fireworks factory in central China.

The explosion took place at Linli County in Hunan province on Monday, official media reported on Tuesday.

Videos on state-run media platforms showed the massive explosion followed by a thick plume of smoke rising from the factory site.

The blast caused extensive damage to the neighbourhood buildings, where people were seen scampering for cover to escape the falling debris.