Global aviation agencies moot plan to mitigate risks due to jamming, spoofing

NEW DELHI: To mitigate the risks stemming from Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference, commonly known as jamming and spoofing, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have come out with a comprehensive plan.
The plan emerged out of a jointly-hosted workshop on the topic of GNSS interference held at Cologne recently.
An official release from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, “The number of global positioning system (GPS) signal loss events increased by 220% between 2021 and 2024, according to data from the Global Aviation Data Management Flight Data eXchange of IATA. And with continued geopolitical tensions, it is difficult to see this trend reversing in the near term.”
Reported incidents of interference with GNSS signals have been increasing across Eastern Europe and the Middle East in recent years, it said. Similar incidents have been reported in other locations globally. The initial response focused only on containing those GNSS interference incidents.
Jesper Rasmussen, EASA Flight Standards Director, said in a statement, “GNSS disruptions are evolving in terms of both frequency and complexity. We are no longer just containing GNSS interference — we must build resilience. The evolving nature of the threat demands a dynamic and ambitious action plan.”
Given the continued rise in frequency of incidents of interference with GNSS signals, the workshop concluded that a broader and more coordinated approach is needed — focusing on four key areas: improved information gathering, stronger prevention and mitigation measures, more effective use of infrastructure and airspace management, as well as enhanced coordination and preparedness among relevant agencies.
Among the details presented in the plan are enhanced reporting and monitoring with standard radio calls for reporting interference and standardised notice to airmen (NOTAM) coding, real-time airspace monitoring, tighten controls (including export and licensing restrictions) on jamming devices and a backup for GNSS with a minimum operational network of traditional navigation aids.
IATA and EASA are working together to reinforce the redundancies that are built into the system, to keep flying safe, the release added.