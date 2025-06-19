Global aviation agencies moot plan to mitigate risks due to jamming, spoofing

NEW DELHI: To mitigate the risks stemming from Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference, commonly known as jamming and spoofing, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have come out with a comprehensive plan.

The plan emerged out of a jointly-hosted workshop on the topic of GNSS interference held at Cologne recently.

An official release from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, “The number of global positioning system (GPS) signal loss events increased by 220% between 2021 and 2024, according to data from the Global Aviation Data Management Flight Data eXchange of IATA. And with continued geopolitical tensions, it is difficult to see this trend reversing in the near term.”