Putin says Russia could help broker a deal between Iran and Israel

Russia has maintained a delicate balancing act in the Middle East for decades, trying to navigate its warm relations with Israel even as it developed strong economic and military ties with Iran, a policy that could allow Moscow to play power broker.

Putin's comments follow a mediation offer that he made in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump last weekend.

Trump said Wednesday that he told Putin to stay focused on finding an endgame to his own conflict with Ukraine.

"I said, 'Do me a favor, mediate your own,'" Trump said he told Putin. "I said, 'Vladimir, let's mediate Russia first. You can worry about this later.'"

The comments represented a shift for Trump, who earlier this week said he was "open" to Putin's offer to mediate in the Middle East.

Over 200 Russians remain at Iran's nuclear power plant

Putin, meeting with senior news leaders of international news agencies including The Associated Press on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, emphasized that Russia has a trusting relationship with Iran and helped built its first nuclear power plant in Bushehr on the Persian Gulf south of Tehran.

He said that over 200 Russian workers are involved in building two more reactors in Bushehr, adding that "we agreed with the Israeli leadership that their security will be ensured."

Putin emphasized that Tehran hasn't asked Moscow for military assistance, noting the "strategic partnership" treaty between the countries that was signed in January doesn't envision such aid.

In addition to a few air defense systems that Russia supplied to Iran in the past, it also offered previously to help create comprehensive air defenses, but Tehran didn't want it, he said.

"Our proposal was to create a system, not isolated deliveries, but a system," Putin said. "We used to discuss it in the past, but the Iranian side showed little interest."

Israel said that it knocked out Iran's Russia-supplied S-300 air defense missile systems during last year's strikes.

Praise for Trump's push for peace in Ukraine

Putin on Wednesday praised Trump's push for peace in Ukraine, seconding the American leader's repeated claims that the 3-year-old conflict wouldn't have started if he had been in the White House in 2022.

"If Trump had been the president, the conflict indeed might not have erupted," Putin said.

Russia has intensified its aerial campaign in Ukraine recently and stepped up ground attacks along the more than 1,000-kilometer (over 600-mile) front line. Putin has effectively rejected Trump's offer of an immediate 30-day ceasefire, making it conditional on a halt on Ukraine's mobilization effort and a freeze on Western arms supplies.

He said he is open for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but repeated his claim that he lost his legitimacy after his term expired last year — allegations rejected by Kyiv and its allies.

"We are ready for substantive talks on the principles of a settlement," Putin said, noting the previous round of talks had led to an exchange of prisoners and the bodies of fallen soldiers.

Asked by AP about Russia condemning Israel's strikes on Iran even as Ukrainian civilians are killed in attacks by Moscow, Putin responded that Russia was targeting the country's arms factories.

"The strikes were carried out against military industries, not residential quarters," Putin said.

AP reporters have documented damage to residential buildings in Ukraine, most recently this week. On Wednesday, emergency workers pulled more bodies from the rubble of a nine-story Kyiv apartment building demolished by a Russian attack earlier this week, raising the death toll from the strike on the capital to 28.

Putin vowed that Moscow will achieve its goal to "demilitarize" Ukraine.