Iranian plot to attack Israelis in Cyprus foiled, says Israel

JERUSALEM: Israel claimed Saturday that an Iranian plot to attack Israeli citizens in Cyprus had been foiled, as the war between the two arch-rivals raged for a ninth day.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X that Iran's Revolutionary Guards had "tried to carry out an attack on Israeli citizens in Cyprus", a transit point where thousands have gathered either awaiting repatriation to Israel or having left the country.

"Thanks to the activity of the Cypriot security authorities, in cooperation with Israeli security services, the terror attack was thwarted," Saar added.

Cyprus police said earlier Saturday that they had arrested an individual on espionage and terror charges.

Cypriot news outlet Philenews reported the man had links to "Iranian operatives" and was seen acting suspiciously near a British air force base at Akrotiri, outside the southern coastal city of Limassol.

Britain's foreign ministry confirmed to AFP that the man was a British national.

It was not clear whether the arrest was related to the alleged plot to attack Israelis mentioned by Saar, and Cypriot police declined to provide extensive details on the case.

Israel has long accused Iran of orchestrating and funding attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide, either directly or through groups it backs such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Cyprus, home to many Israeli expats and a popular holiday destination, has become a staging post for Israelis seeking to return home by air or sea after being stranded abroad by the war with Iran that began on June 13.

Cypriot media said the suspect arrested Saturday was of Azeri descent, referring to an ethnic group present in Azerbaijan and northwest Iran, and had entered Cyprus posing as a tourist.

Philenews said high-resolution cameras, telephoto lenses, notes, computers and three mobile phones were discovered at his apartment.

After Israel's airports were closed and outbound flights cancelled following Israel's attack on Tehran, up to 150,000 Israelis found themselves stuck overseas, according to transport ministry figures.

Thousands have since returned home on flights by Israeli national carrier El Al and low-cost airline Arkia with Larnaca in Cyprus used as a hub along with Athens, Rome, Milan and Paris.

A first boat from Cyprus carrying 1,500 Israelis docked in the Israeli port of Ashdod on Friday.

Thanks to its location in the eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus has also become a key transit hub for third-country nationals fleeing the middle East since the outbreak of hostilities.