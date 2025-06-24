Dutch authorities investigate possible sabotage against rail network as NATO summit opens

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Dutch authorities were investigating possible sabotage against the rail network on Tuesday after a power outage left the country’s main airport with limited train services as a two-day summit of NATO leaders was opening in the Netherlands.

Caretaker Justice Minister David van Weel told the NATO Public Forum that investigators were considering the possibility that fire in some 30 rail cables may have been set intentionally.

“It could be an activist group. It could be another state. It could be anything,” Van Weel said at a roundtable gathering.

The damage disrupted rail services and no trains were running between Schiphol Airport and the country’s capital, Amsterdam.

According to service operator ProRail, a power failure occurred early Tuesday morning in cables near the airport. An investigation revealed “considerable damage” had been done by a fire according to a statement.

Trains were running south, in the direction of The Hague, where world leaders are gathering for the start of a two-day NATO summit. Leaders arriving for the summit were not taking trains: They will be whisked in motorcades along closed-down roads from the airport to hotels and the summit venue.

ProRail said it expects normal service to be returned by early evening.