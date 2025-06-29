Indian woman goes missing in US days after arriving for arranged marriage

A 24-year-old Indian woman has gone missing in the United States just days after she arrived there for an arranged marriage, The New York Post reported.

The woman, identified as Simran Simran, landed in the US on June 20. Police in Lindenwold, New Jersey, said she was last seen in surveillance footage, apparently waiting for someone while looking at her phone. Officers said she did not appear to be in any visible distress in the video.

According to the report, local investigators were told that Simran had travelled to the US for an arranged marriage. However, they are also considering the possibility that she may not have intended to marry and could have used the opportunity to make a free trip to America.

Police said Simran has no family in the US and does not speak English. Her international phone works only via Wi-Fi, making it harder for her to reach out for help.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 68 kg, and having a small scar on the left side of her forehead. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black flip-flops, and small diamond-studded earrings.

The search for Simran is ongoing. Authorities have urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them.