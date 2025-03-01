Zelenskyy arrives in the UK ahead of scheduled meet with Starmer

LONDON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet UK Prime Minister Keith Starmer in London on Saturday on the eve of a summit gathering 12 European leaders in the British capital, Starmer's office said.

"The Prime Minister and President Zelensky will be meeting in Downing Street this afternoon," a spokeswoman said, as British media showed a plane bearing the Ukrainian flag touching down in an airport north of London.

Zelenskyy’s plane with the Ukrainian flag on its tail landed at London Stansted Airport the morning after the diplomatic spat on live TV.

Zelenskyy had been due to meet with Starmer on Sunday, hours before taking part in a London summit of European leaders to discuss how to ensure a peaceful end to the war and provide security across the continent.