Trump's deportation threats send shivers through farmworkers

With planting season well under way in California, the leading US food-producing state, fear is taking root among thousands of migrants who labor to feed a country that now seems ready to deport them.

"We have to stay hidden," Lourdes Cardenas, a 62-year-old Mexican living in the city of Fresno, told AFP.

"You are unsure if you will encounter the immigration authorities. We can't be free anywhere, not in schools, not in churches, not in supermarkets," said Cardenas, who has lived in the United States for 22 years.

President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric has left people like her "depressed, sad, anxious" and fearful of being deported, she said.

Cardenas is one of more than two million people working on farms in the United States.

Most were born outside the country, speak Spanish and, on average, arrived more than 15 years ago.

Still, 42 percent of them lack the documents that would allow them to work legally, according to the government's own figures.

In January, surprise raids by immigration officials in Bakersfield, an agricultural city about 250 miles (400 kilometers) from the Mexican border, sent chills through workers in California's breadbasket Central Valley.

They were a stark reminder that the country some of them have called home for decades elected a man who wants them gone.

"We were not afraid of the pandemic," said Cardenas, who did not stop working during the worst months of Covid-19. "But right now this is getting bad for us."