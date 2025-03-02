Zelenskyy embraced by British prime minister a day after White House blowout

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer embraced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and told him he had the U.K.'s unwavering support, a day after the blowout at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy arrived to cheers from people who had gathered outside of 10 Downing St., where Starmer gave him a hug and ushered him inside. The two leaders met on the eve of a meeting of European leaders in London. Called to discuss how European nations can defend Ukraine — and themselves — if the U.S. withdraws support, it has taken on new urgency following Trump's televised berating of Zelenskyy.

"And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom," Starmer told the leader of the war-torn country. "We stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take."

Zelenskyy thanked him and the people of the U.K. for their support and friendship.

After the meeting, Britain announced it was extending a 2.26 billion pound ($2.84 billion) loan to Kyiv for military procurement, with the money coming from the profits on frozen Russian assets. It's Britain's contribution to a $50 billion package of support pledged by the G-7 group of wealthy industrialized nations.

Zelenskyy thanked Britain in a statement on X, saying: "This is true justice – the one who started the war must be the one to pay."