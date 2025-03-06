Texas Rep. Al Green unrepentant as he faces censure vote in US House for disrupting Trump's speech

WASHINGTON: The House of Representatives is expected to vote on censuring an unrepentant Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, on Thursday for his outburst during US President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., had Green removed from the chamber during the early moments of Trump's speech Tuesday night. The Houston lawmaker stood and shouted at Trump after the president said the Nov. 5 election had delivered a mandate not seen for many decades.

"You have no mandate," Green said, refusing an order from Johnson to "take your seat, sir!"

Republicans moved swiftly to rebuke Green with a censure resolution that officially registers the House's deep disapproval of a member's conduct.

Once it's approved by majority vote, the member is asked to stand in the well of the House while the speaker or presiding officer reads the resolution. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., and the resolution's sponsor, called it a "necessary, but difficult step."

"This resolution is offered in all seriousness, something that I believe we must do in order to get us to the next level of conduct in this hallowed chamber," Newhouse said.

The censure resolution is just the latest example of the boisterous behavior that has occurred during presidential addresses to Congress. It's certainly happened on bothsides of the political aisle.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., noted that Republicans were silent when members of their conference interrupted President Joe Biden's speech last year.

Some yelled "say her name" in reference to nursing student Laken Riley, as Biden spoke about immigration legislation some lawmakers were working on. Riley was killed while running on the University of Georgia campus by a Venezuelan citizen who illegally entered the US in 2022 and had been allowed to stay to pursue his immigration case.

"Where were my Republican friends? Nobody apologized for interrupting Joe Biden time and again," McGovern said. "You talk about lack of decorum. Go back and look at the tapes, and there was silence from the other side."

The censure resolution states that Green's actions were a "breach of proper conduct" during a joint address and noted his removal "after numerous disruptions." Democrats tried to table it Wednesday, but that effort failed on a party-line vote.

Green, now serving his 11th term, offered no regrets when he explained his actions on the House floor Wednesday.