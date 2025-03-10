Sunita Williams and Willmore to return to earth on March 16

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for the past nine months, are finally preparing for their return to Earth. Initially launched on June 5, 2024, for what was meant to be a 10-day crewed flight test aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, the duo faced a series of technical failures with their capsule, resulting in an extended stay on the ISS.

However, NASA has now cleared a relief crew to launch on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, set for next week, to bring them back home. Officials confirmed that Williams and Wilmore will return to Earth on March 16, 2025, according to media reports quoting

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 remains targeted to launch at 7:48 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 12, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at Launch Complex 39A at NASA Kennedy.

Williams and Wilmore were originally part of a mission to test the Starliner spacecraft, but after encountering issues with the capsule, their planned return was delayed indefinitely.