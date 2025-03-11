Indian student goes missing while vacationing in Dominican Republic

NEW YORK: A 20-year old Indian student has gone missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic and US federal law enforcement agencies are working with authorities in the Caribbean country on the investigation in her disappearance.

Sudiksha Konanki is a citizen of India and a permanent resident of the United States.

A student at the University of Pittsburgh, Konanki, was reported to be vacationing with five female college friends at a resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.

Konanki was reported missing on March 6.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said it continues to assist and support the US federal law enforcement agencies working with the Dominican National Police and others to determine Konanki's whereabouts and what may have happened to her.

Konanki, a resident of Loudoun County, Virginia, was reported missing while vacationing on a spring break trip in Punta Cana and was last seen in the early morning of March 6.

The ongoing investigation includes wide-ranging search efforts, along with a review of surveillance video and telephone records.

Interviews are also continuing with anyone who may have seen or been with Konanki before she went missing, the LCSO statement said.

It added that the LCSO has filed for a Yellow Notice (worldwide police alert for a missing person) to be issued by INTERPOL.