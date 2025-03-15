Israeli strike kill nine in north Gaza, Hamas says 'blatant violation of truce deal'

Nine people, including several journalists, were killed in Israeli strikes on the northern town of Beit Lahia on Saturday, according to Gaza's civil defense agency.

Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesman for the agency, reported to AFP that "nine martyrs have been transferred to the hospital, including several journalists and a number of workers from the Al-Khair Charitable Organisation," following an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle. The attack was reportedly timed with artillery shelling in the same area.

Hamas has condemned the strike, accusing Israel of a "blatant violation" of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem described the incident as a "horrific massacre".

"The occupation (Israel) has committed a horrific massacre in the northern Gaza Strip by targeting a group of journalists and humanitarian workers," Qassem said, calling it a clear breach of the ceasefire.

Israeli strike kills one in south Lebanon: ministry

An Israeli strike targeting a vehicle has also killed one person in south Lebanon on Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry said, according to state media.

"A strike by the Israeli enemy on a car in the town of Burj al-Muluk (near the Israeli border) led to the death of one citizen," the ministry's emergency unit was quoted as saying by state news agency NNA.