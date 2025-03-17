Oxford historian faces deportation from UK for spending 691 days in India

Dutta, now an assistant professor at University College Dublin’s school of history, previously conducted research at the universities of Oxford and Bristol. She first arrived in the UK in 2012 on a student visa before later obtaining a spouse visa as a dependant of her husband, who was granted a visa under the “global talent” route.

Expressing shock over the decision, Dutta spoke to The Guardian about her long-standing ties to the UK, stating that she had lived in the country for 12 years, studied and worked at multiple universities, and never expected to face such circumstances.

Her lawyer, Naga Kandiah of MTC Solicitors, emphasized that the research trips were essential for meeting her academic and institutional obligations. It was argued that without these trips, she would not have been able to complete her thesis, fulfill the academic requirements of her institutions, or maintain her visa status.

A legal challenge against the Home Office’s decision to remove Dutta from the UK has been launched. In response, the Home Office has stated that it will reconsider its decision over the next three months. However, there remains a possibility that the original ruling will be upheld, leaving Dutta in uncertainty until then.

Concerns have been raised that such cases undermine the UK's reputation and ability to attract and retain global academic talent, particularly at a time when international collaboration is increasingly vital. It has been suggested that if the UK aims to establish itself as a global leader in academia and innovation, a more welcoming environment for top talent must be fostered. Without such an approach, it has been warned that UK universities will continue to lose highly skilled PhD researchers who have benefitted from years of investment in resources, expertise, and funding.

A Home Office spokesperson reiterated that it is longstanding government policy not to routinely comment on individual cases.