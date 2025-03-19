How Trump’s White House return fuels disinformation campaigns in Africa

JOHANNESBURG: US President Donald Trump's return to office has triggered a surge in disinformation about Africa, researchers say, warning of a radical shift in online media driven by geopolitical disruption and mistrust.

Here are some examples from three African powerhouses in recent weeks, including some claims debunked by AFP Fact Check.

South Africa: 'genocide?'

South Africa has come under fire from the new US administration on a range of issues, including a new act that Trump falsely presented as allowing the government to seize the land of white farmers without compensation.

"South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump said on social media in February.

But officials and analysts say no land has been confiscated, and the act makes clear that government is obliged to pay fair compensation for any expropriation of property.

Washington's offer to provide "safe refuge" to South Africa's minority Afrikaner community then resuscitated Trump's "white genocide" myth.

Viral social media posts falsely claimed 60 white farmers were killed every day. Others said more than 4,000 had been murdered in the past six years.

But figures from groups representing farmers and Afrikaner interests showed that, in reality, around 50 people of all races are killed on farms every year.

Nearly 3,000 were killed on farms across the country in over 30 years to 2024, the Transvaal Agricultural Union of South Africa said.

Of the more than 19,000 murders across South Africa between January and September 2024, most of the victims were young black men in urban areas, according to police figures.

Trump's remarks are "irresponsible", said Gideon Chitanga, a political analyst in South Africa.

"This kind of propaganda can actually provoke black people to start fighting white people, or white people might be incensed," he said.

"Trump is feeding into existing stereotypes, and people don't necessarily care about the truth as long as it aligns with their political interests," said Trust Matsilele, senior journalism lecturer at Birmingham City University.