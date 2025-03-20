49 Indians on death row in eight countries, maximum in UAE: Centre to Parliament

NEW DELHI: The government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that 49 Indians are currently sentenced to death in eight different countries, awaiting the implementation of their sentences. The total number of Indian prisoners, including undertrials, in foreign prisons stands at 10,152.

The government said that 25 Indian nationals have been sentenced to death in the UAE, though the judgment has yet to be carried out. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh provided this information in response to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked about the number of Indians who have been languishing in foreign prisons for years, as well as the details of Indians awaiting capital punishment abroad, and the steps taken by the Indian government to secure their release.

“In accordance with the information available with the Ministry, the number of Indian prisoners, including undertrials, in foreign prisons currently stands at 10,152,” the minister said.

The minister said that the government places a high priority on the safety, security, and well-being of Indian nationals abroad, including those imprisoned in foreign jails. Singh presented tabulated data from eight countries detailing the number of Indian nationals who have been sentenced to death, but whose judgments have yet to be carried out.