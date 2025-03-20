Canada says China executed four Canadians this year, Beijing says it followed the law

TORONTO/BEIJING: China executed four Canadians in recent months, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Wednesday. Such executions of Westerners are relatively rare.

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday that China had executed four Canadian citizens in recent weeks, defying pleas from Ottawa for leniency.

Joly said she and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who left office last week, asked for clemency in the drug-related accusations involving the dual citizens. "I asked personally for leniency...They were all dual citizens," she told reporters in Ottawa.

"We strongly condemn the executions," Joly added.

She said she was unable to discuss details of the case due to privacy requests from the affected families.

Beijing’s embassy in Ottawa said the executions were due to drug crimes and noted that China does not recognize dual citizenship.

Meanwhile, China said on Thursday it acted "in accordance with the law" despite condemnation from Canada over the execution. It suggested that the Canadians had been convicted over narcotics offences, saying "... combating drug crimes is the common responsibility of all countries."

"China is a country under the rule of law," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said. Beijing, she said, "treats defendants of different nationalities equally without discrimination" and "handles cases fairly in strict accordance with the law."