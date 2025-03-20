US investigators say Alaska plane was overweight for icy conditions in crash that killed 10

Johnson said it remains to be determined whether the overweight conditions were a factor in the accident. Icing conditions were forecast along the route, and it was snowing, with some freezing rain in Nome, he said. Officials are trying to determine what information was relayed to the pilot, what information he had when he left and whether ice conditions existed at the crash location, he said.

An email seeking comment sent to Bering Air was not immediately returned.

Weather is often a factor in remote Alaska, and while flying is commonplace to most Alaskans, it can be a dangerous endeavor, said Whitney Power Wilson, an aviation accident litigation lawyer and pilot in Anchorage.

“Icing should be concern for all pilots, but especially for pilots of smaller aircraft and pilots who frequently operate in conditions conducive to icing,” she said. “The weight of an aircraft, the fact that icing is something that we’re dealing with, those considerations have to be taken seriously because the consequences can be so tragic.”

Investigators also looked at the plane’s altitude. It was flying in an area where moderate icing was possible between 2,000 feet (610 meters) and 8,000 feet (2,438 meters) and where the weather could be hazardous to light aircraft, NTSB chairperson Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference in Nome last month.

Contact was lost shortly after air traffic control told the pilot the runway in Nome would be closed for about 15 minutes for deicing, the report says.

“The controller added that if the pilot wanted to ‘slow down a little bit’ to prevent the flight from arriving before the runway reopened, that would be fine, and the pilot acknowledged,” the report states.

The pilot handbook also indicates an air speed of 95 knots must be maintained to fly in icing conditions if de-icing equipment is fully functional.

About three minutes after the pilot was told to descend to 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) at his discretion, the autopilot disengaged at 99 knots, then dropped within seconds to 70 knots and was at about 3,100 feet (945 meters), the report says. The final satellite tracking data came less than one minute later, at 3:20 p.m., at an altitude of 200 feet.