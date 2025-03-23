World

Moscow drone barrage strikes Kyiv, kills three ahead of ceasefire talks

The attack on the Ukrainian capital came ahead of ceasefire negotiations in Saudi Arabia in which Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold indirect US-mediated talks on Monday
Ukrainian firefighters works on a destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv
Ukrainian firefighters works on a destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv(File Photo | AFP)
Associated Press
Updated on
1 min read

KYIV: At least three people were killed, including a five-year-old child, and 10 others were injured after Russia launched a barrage of drones targeting Kyiv overnight on Sunday, according to local Ukrainian officials and emergency services.

The attack on the Ukrainian capital came ahead of ceasefire negotiations in Saudi Arabia in which Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold indirect US-mediated talks on Monday to discuss a pause in long-range attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with US officials in Saudi Arabia a day ahead of the indirect talks, Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is planning to send technical teams to discuss the details of the partial ceasefire.

Extended sounds of explosions were heard in the early hours of the night as the air raid blared for over five hours.

Ukrainian firefighters works on a destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv
Zelensky accuses Russia of rejecting ceasefire as fresh strikes hit Ukraine

Russian drones and debris from shot-down drones, which were flying at lower altitudes to evade air defences, fell on residential buildings.

Two residential buildings in the district of Dnipro caught fire due to falling drone debris, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko.

A fire broke out on the top floors of a nine-storey building, killing one woman, the State Emergency Service said.

In the district of Podil, a fire broke out on the 20th floor of a 25-storey building.

In Holosiivskyi, fires broke out in a warehouse and office building, killing one person, according to the State Emergency Service.

Ukrainian firefighters works on a destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv
North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says
Ukrainian firefighters works on a destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv
Why Trump paused U.S. assistance to Ukraine while seeking peace talks with Russia
drone attack
three killed
Russia-Ukraine war
Kyiv

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com