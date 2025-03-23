Moscow drone barrage strikes Kyiv, kills three ahead of ceasefire talks

KYIV: At least three people were killed, including a five-year-old child, and 10 others were injured after Russia launched a barrage of drones targeting Kyiv overnight on Sunday, according to local Ukrainian officials and emergency services.

The attack on the Ukrainian capital came ahead of ceasefire negotiations in Saudi Arabia in which Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold indirect US-mediated talks on Monday to discuss a pause in long-range attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with US officials in Saudi Arabia a day ahead of the indirect talks, Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is planning to send technical teams to discuss the details of the partial ceasefire.

Extended sounds of explosions were heard in the early hours of the night as the air raid blared for over five hours.