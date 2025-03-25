He's a pathetic man-child: Musk's daughter on her father

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson is in the public eye lately, particularly after her interview with Teen Vogue. She had called him a "pathetic man-child."

When asked if she feel scared of Musk, her reply was, "He's a pathetic man-child. Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a f**k. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich? Oh, no, I'm trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here. I don't give a f**k how much money anyone has. I don't. I really don't. He owns Twitter. Okay. Congratulations."

Recently, for the first time, points out the Teen Vogue article, Wilson spoke up. In a series of posts on Threads (an X competitor), she described Musk’s characterization of her in an X post as “entirely fake,” called him “desperate for attention and validation,” and told him to touch grass.

Last year, according to Page Six, she wrote about Musk via Threads, “You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop f–king lying about your own children.”