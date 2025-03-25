He's a pathetic man-child: Musk's daughter on her father

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson is in the public eye lately, particularly after her interview with Teen Vogue. She had called him a "pathetic man-child."
When asked if she feel scared of Musk, her reply was, "He's a pathetic man-child. Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a f**k. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich? Oh, no, I'm trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here. I don't give a f**k how much money anyone has. I don't. I really don't. He owns Twitter. Okay. Congratulations."
Recently, for the first time, points out the Teen Vogue article, Wilson spoke up. In a series of posts on Threads (an X competitor), she described Musk’s characterization of her in an X post as “entirely fake,” called him “desperate for attention and validation,” and told him to touch grass.
Last year, according to Page Six, she wrote about Musk via Threads, “You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop f–king lying about your own children.”
In the Teen Vogue interview, she says that it was half a decade since she has talked to Musk.
"I haven't talked to him since 2020. That was almost half a decade ago at this point. Thank God."
In the interview, Vivian Jenna Wilson speaks about coming out, and how she is horrified by the wave of anti-trans legislation targeting young people like her in the US.
"I posted it on my public Instagram story [two days] before I told my mom. I do regret that — if I were to do it again, she deserves to be the first one to know. But yeah, that is how I came out. I said, "I'm trans. She/her pronouns," she told the fashion magazine.
Musk has as many as 14 children with 4 different mothers across a 20-year span: 6 including Vivian (and a child that passed away as a baby) with his ex-wife Justine Wilson; 4 with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at the Musk-owned company Neuralink; and 3 with the musician Grimes. On February 14, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair announced a 13th child (who, as of this writing, Musk has yet to acknowledge), and on February 28, a 14th child with Zilis was reported.