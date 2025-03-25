Sri Lanka's ruling party MPs seek removal of jailed police chief Deshabandu, write to Speaker

COLOMBO: Over a hundred MPs of the ruling National People's Power (NPP) coalition on Monday wrote to the Parliament Speaker seeking removal of the suspended Sri Lankan police chief "for bringing disrepute to the high office through his abusive conduct."

Deshabandu Tennakoon, the suspended inspector general of police, is currently in remand custody at a central provincial jail in Kandy district in connection with a shooting incident in 2023.

"We have handed a letter with 115 signatures from our MPs to the Speaker of Parliament to seek his removal for bringing disrepute to the high office through his abusive conduct," Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs Eranga Gunasekera told reporters.