3 dead, 90 missing as Bangkok skyscraper collapses after 7.7 quake; Thailand, Myanmar declare emergency

A 30-storey skyscraper under construction for government offices collapsed in Bangkok on Friday after the city was rocked by a strong earthquake.
The building in the north of the Thai capital was reduced to a tangle of rubble and twisted metal in seconds after the 7.7-magnitude quake, which had its epicentre in Myanmar.
The 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon at a shallow depth, the United States Geological Survey said.
A 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.
Thailand's defense minister says 90 people are missing and three are confirmed dead at the site.
Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai offered no more details about the ongoing rescue efforts but first responders said that seven people had been rescued so far from outside the collapsed building.
The building came down suddenly when the 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Friday, sending a crane toppling off the roof and a giant plume of dust into the air.
The quake prompted Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to declare a state of emergency in Bangkok, where some metro and light rail services were suspended, further snarling the city's already notorious traffic.
"I heard it and I was sleeping in the house, I ran as far as I could in my pyjamas out of the building," Duangjai, a resident of the popular northern Thailand tourist city Chiang Mai, told AFP.
The extent of the death, injury and destruction — especially in Myanmar, which is embroiled in a brutal civil war that has already caused a widespread humanitarian crisis — was not yet clear. Myanmar's government said blood was in high demand in the hardest-hit areas, and videos from the country showed multiple collapsed houses and buckled and cracked roads, reported AP.
Chunks of ceilings fell from buildings and roads buckled in Myanmar capital Naypyidaw, a sprawling, purpose-built city with highways up to 20 lanes wide, according to AFP journalists.
Pieces fell from the ceiling and walls cracked as uniformed staff ran outside, some of them trembling and tearful, others grabbing cellphones to try to contact loved ones.
The ground vibrated violently for around half a minute before settling.
There were no immediate reports of casualties after the quakes but they caused panic in nearby cities in northern Thailand and down to capital Bangkok.
Sai, a 76-year-old Chiang Mai resident, was working at a minimart when the shop started the shake.
"I quickly rushed out of the shop along with other customers," he said.
"This is the strongest tremor I’ve experienced in my life."
The quake damaged buildings in Bangkok and forced the suspension of some metro and light rail services in the city.
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Friday she had interrupted an official visit to the southern island of Phuket to hold an "urgent meeting" after the quake, according to a post on X.
Tremors were also felt in China's southwest Yunnan province, according to Beijing's quake agency, which said the jolt measured 7.9 in magnitude.
India offers assistance
India is ready to offer "all possible assistance" to Myanmar and Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday.
"Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone," Modi wrote on social media platform X. "India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby."
The Indian Embassy in Thailand said that they are closely monitoring the situation. "After powerful earthquake tremors recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities. So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218. All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe," the embassy said in a post on 'X'.
Myanmar junta asks for international aid after quake
Myanmar's ruling junta made a rare request for international humanitarian aid and declared a state of emergency across six regions.
AFP reporters saw junta chief Min Aung Hlaing arrive at a hospital in Naypyidaw where wounded were being treated after the 7.7-magnitude quake hit central Myanmar.
"We want the international community to give humanitarian aid as soon as possible," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP at the hospital.
Casualty numbers have yet to emerge but the fact that the isolated military government is appealing for help -- which it rarely does after natural disasters -- suggests they could be on a large scale.
The junta said in a statement that a state of emergency was in effect in six of the worst-affected areas: Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Naypyidaw, and Bago.
Zaw Min Tun said blood donations were needed for patients in Mandalay, Naypyidaw and Sagaing.
In Mandalay, the earthquake damaged part of the former royal palace and buildings, according to videos and photos released on Facebook social media.
While the area is prone to earthquakes, it is largely sparsely populated, and most houses are low-rise structures.
In the Sagaing region just southwest of Mandalay, a 90-year-old bridge collapsed, and some sections of the highway connecting Mandalay and Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, were also damaged.
Residents in Yangon rushed out of their homes when the quake struck. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.
In the capital Naypyitaw, the quake damaged religious shrines, sending parts toppling to the ground, and some homes.
To the northeast, the earthquake was felt in Yunnan and Sichuan provinces in China and caused damage to houses and injuries in the city of Ruili on the border with Myanmar, according to Chinese media reports.
Videos that one outlet said it had received from a person in Ruili showed building debris littering a street and a person being wheeled in a stretcher toward an ambulance.
The shaking in Mangshi, a Chinese city about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Ruili, was so strong that people couldn’t stand, one resident told The Paper, an online media outlet.
A resident of Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan, told The Paper that her ceiling lamp was swinging wildly and the shaking lasted more than 10 seconds.
