3 dead, 90 missing as Bangkok skyscraper collapses after 7.7 quake; Thailand, Myanmar declare emergency

A 30-storey skyscraper under construction for government offices collapsed in Bangkok on Friday after the city was rocked by a strong earthquake.

The building in the north of the Thai capital was reduced to a tangle of rubble and twisted metal in seconds after the 7.7-magnitude quake, which had its epicentre in Myanmar.

The 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon at a shallow depth, the United States Geological Survey said.

A 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.

Thailand's defense minister says 90 people are missing and three are confirmed dead at the site.

Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai offered no more details about the ongoing rescue efforts but first responders said that seven people had been rescued so far from outside the collapsed building.

The building came down suddenly when the 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Friday, sending a crane toppling off the roof and a giant plume of dust into the air.

The quake prompted Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to declare a state of emergency in Bangkok, where some metro and light rail services were suspended, further snarling the city's already notorious traffic.

"I heard it and I was sleeping in the house, I ran as far as I could in my pyjamas out of the building," Duangjai, a resident of the popular northern Thailand tourist city Chiang Mai, told AFP.