After Bangkok, magnitude 7. 3 earthquake felt in Bangladesh's Dhaka

MARCH: An earthquake of magnitude 7. 3 was felt in various parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka and Chattogram, on Friday.However, no casualties were reported so far.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the earthquake with the epicentre at Mandalay in Myanmar near the Bangladesh border hit at 12:25 pm.

The distance from Dhaka to the epicentre is 597 kilometres.

The earthquake of magnitude 7.3 is classified as a major seismic event, Prothom Alo quoted Md Rubayat Kabir, the acting officer of the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre at the Meteorological Department, as saying.

Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a slightly higher magnitude of 7.7.

According to the USGS, the epicentre was 16 kilometres north-northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 kilometres.