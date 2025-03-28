Vance accuses Denmark of underinvesting in Greenland as Trump presses for US takeover of the island

NUUK: U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Friday that Denmark has "underinvested" in Greenland’s security and demanded that Denmark change its approach as President Donald Trump continues to talk of taking over the Danish territory.

The pointed remarks came as Vance visited U.S. troops on Pituffik Space Base on the mineral-rich, strategically critical island.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Vance said. “You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change.”

Vance said the U.S. has “no option” but to take a significant position to ensure the security of Greenland as he encouraged a push in Greenland for independence from Denmark.

“I think that they ultimately will partner with the United States,” Vance said. “We could make them much more secure. We could do a lot more protection. And I think they’d fare a lot better economically as well.”