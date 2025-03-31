Trump finds fault with both Putin and Zelenskyy as he tries to push for deal to end war in Ukraine

Trump said he would consider adding new sanctions on Russia, which already faces steep financial penalties, and using tariffs to undermine its oil exports.

The Republican president rarely criticizes Putin, and he’s previously attacked Zelenskyy’s credibility himself. For example, Trump has suggested that Ukraine caused the war that began with a Russian invasion three years ago, and he’s insisted that Zelenskyy should hold elections even though it’s illegal under Ukraine’s constitution to do so during martial law.

On his flight back to Washington on Sunday evening, Trump reiterated his annoyance toward Putin but somewhat softened his tone.

“I don’t think he’s going to go back on his word,” he said. “I’ve known him for a long time. We’ve always gotten along well.”

Asked when he wanted Russia to agree to a ceasefire, Trump said there was a “psychological deadline.”

“If I think they’re tapping us along, I will not be happy about it,” he said.

Trump soon pivoted to criticize Zelenskyy.

“He’s trying to back out of the rare earth deal, ” Trump said, referring to negotiations over U.S. access to critical minerals in Ukraine. “And if he does that he’s got some problems. Big, big problems.”