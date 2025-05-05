2024 was the deadliest year for Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine: Report

Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Three years on, BBC has reported that last year was the deadliest for Russian forces with at least 45,287 people getting killed.

This is almost three times more than in the first year of the invasion and also exceeds the losses of 2023 by a considerable margin, the report noted.

2024 saw a month-on-month increase in the death toll, with Russia losing at least 27 lives for every kilometre of Ukrainian territory captured.

The data collected by BBC Russian Service, in collaboration with independent media outlet Mediazona and a team of volunteers, identified the names of 106,745 Russian soldiers killed during the war. However, the military experts estimate that this number may cover between 45% and 65% of deaths, which may bring the number up to 164,223-237,211.