From pillorying US vice president to denouncing death penalty...: Extremely online new pope unafraid to talk politics

LIMA: From pillorying the US vice president to denouncing the death penalty, Pope Leo has proven unafraid to tackle prickly political issues on social media -- making him the first "extremely online" pontiff.

When JD Vance suggested that Christians should love their family, neighbors, community and fellow citizens -- in that order -- one very notable Christian took umbrage.

Robert Prevost, now better known to the world as Pope Leo, quickly took to X to take a theological swipe at the vice president.

"JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others," he wrote, reposting a columnist's searing opinion piece and prompting tens of thousands of likes and a slew of barbed comments.

Pope Benedict may have been the first to tweet under the handle @Pontifex in 2012, but Pope Leo is undoubtedly the first to take the Chair of Saint Peter with the baggage of a long social media history.

In 14 years since his X account was created, he has posted more than 400 times, opining on a range of hot-button issues: racism, sexual abuse by the clergy, Covid-19, the police murder of George Floyd and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for an American who spent decades in Peru and took up its citizenship, immigration is a topic close to his heart.