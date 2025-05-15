Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza, including 22 children, after Netanyahu refuses to halt 'offensive'

DEIR AL-BALAH: Israeli airstrikes pounded northern and southern Gaza on Wednesday, killing at least 70 people, including almost two dozen children, according to hospitals and health officials, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was "no way" he would halt Israel's offensive in the Palestinian territory before Hamas is defeated.

At least 50 people, including 22 children, were killed in strikes around Jabaliya in northern Gaza alone, according to hospitals and Gaza's Health Ministry.

The strikes came after Hamas on Monday released an Israeli-American hostage, a gesture that some thought could lay the groundwork for a ceasefire, and as US President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia during a multi-day trip to Gulf countries.

Israel's military refused to comment on the strikes. It warned Jabaliya residents to evacuate late Tuesday, citing militant infrastructure in the area, including rocket launchers.

In Jabaliya, rescue workers smashed through collapsed concrete slabs using hand tools, lit by the light of cellphones, to remove children's bodies.

Israel threatens to escalate operations in Gaza

In comments released by Netanyahu's office Tuesday, the prime minister said Israeli forces were days away from a promised escalation of force and would enter Gaza "with great strength to complete the mission...It means destroying Hamas."

There had been widespread hope that Trump's visit to the Middle East could usher in a ceasefire deal or renewal of humanitarian aid to Gaza. An Israeli blockade of the territory is now in its third month.

The war began when Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people in a 2023 intrusion into southern Israel. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed over 52,928 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants. Almost 3,000 have been killed since Israel broke a ceasefire on March 18, the ministry said.

Israel's offensive has obliterated vast swathes of Gaza's urban landscape and displaced 90% of the population, often multiple times.