US-backed aid group prepares to deliver food to starving civilians in Gaza by end of May

WASHINGTON: A new humanitarian group supported by the United States says it will start delivering aid to starving people in Gaza by the end of the month. The group, called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has reached key agreements with Israeli officials, allowing them to begin their work soon.
The foundation includes US military veterans, former humanitarian coordinators, and security contractors who will lead the aid effort. Many in the international aid community believe this new group may be trying to replace the United Nations and other aid organisations currently working in Gaza.
However, the foundation has not answered many important questions raised by the global aid community. It has not explained who is funding the project or how much control the US, Israel, or any other government or military will have over the aid deliveries. These unanswered questions have raised concerns about the group's ability to deliver life-saving assistance fairly and effectively.
The United Nations humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said in an interview with The Associated Press, "The US-backed proposal is far from being able to meet the conditions of humanitarian law. That's why we need to stick to the better plan, our plan A, just letting us in. We can make sure this aid doesn't get anywhere near Hamas. We have our procedures. We care more than anyone about making sure that it gets to the children and civilians and women who need it most."
Israel has blocked the entry of food, fuel, medicine, and other essential supplies into Gaza for weeks, deepening the crisis for the 2.3 million Palestinians living there. The Israeli government says the blockade is meant to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages and that it will only allow aid in once it has control over how the supplies are distributed.
The United Nations and other aid groups have rejected this condition. They argue that a new group like the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation will not be able to meet the enormous needs of civilians after 19 months of war and severe food shortages. Humanitarian groups also worry that this plan violates the principles of neutrality, independence, and impartiality that are essential for delivering aid.
In its statement on Wednesday, foundation executive director Jake Wood, a U.S. military veteran and co-founder of the disaster relief group Team Rubicon, said the organisation is ready to begin aid operations within weeks following talks with Israeli officials. He said the foundation will use existing aid systems in Gaza at first while it builds new distribution sites, as required by Israel.
According to the statement, Israel has agreed to allow the construction of more aid delivery sites throughout Gaza. The goal is to reach people who are too weak, injured, elderly, or young to travel far to get food and other help. Wood also said the foundation is close to collecting enough supplies to serve 300 million meals in its first 90 days of operation.
Israel’s mission to the United Nations has not responded to questions about the foundation’s statement.