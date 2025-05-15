US-backed aid group prepares to deliver food to starving civilians in Gaza by end of May

WASHINGTON: A new humanitarian group supported by the United States says it will start delivering aid to starving people in Gaza by the end of the month. The group, called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has reached key agreements with Israeli officials, allowing them to begin their work soon.

The foundation includes US military veterans, former humanitarian coordinators, and security contractors who will lead the aid effort. Many in the international aid community believe this new group may be trying to replace the United Nations and other aid organisations currently working in Gaza.

However, the foundation has not answered many important questions raised by the global aid community. It has not explained who is funding the project or how much control the US, Israel, or any other government or military will have over the aid deliveries. These unanswered questions have raised concerns about the group's ability to deliver life-saving assistance fairly and effectively.

The United Nations humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said in an interview with The Associated Press, "The US-backed proposal is far from being able to meet the conditions of humanitarian law. That's why we need to stick to the better plan, our plan A, just letting us in. We can make sure this aid doesn't get anywhere near Hamas. We have our procedures. We care more than anyone about making sure that it gets to the children and civilians and women who need it most."