UK looks to reset EU relations 5 years after Brexit

LONDON: The U.K. and the European Union will meet in London on Monday to discuss closer ties in their first official summit since Brexit.

The meeting between U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and top EU officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is intended to pave the way toward a new agreement between both sides.

There is hope that a deal could improve the British economy, which has been hit by a drop in EU trade caused by increased costs and red tape after the United Kingdom left the bloc in 2020.

Resetting relations

Since becoming prime minister in July, Starmer has sought to reset relations with the EU, following years of tensions in the wake of the U.K.'s Brexit referendum on June 23, 2016.

Post-Brexit relations have been governed by a trade agreement negotiated by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Starmer thinks that can be improved in a way that boosts trade and bolsters security.

It's unclear what will be announced at the summit, but Starmer said Sunday that there would be a deal, following trade agreements that the U.K. struck in recent weeks with India and the U.S.

"Tomorrow, we take another step forwards, with yet more benefits for the United Kingdom as the result of a strengthened partnership with the European Union," he said. "It will be good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders."