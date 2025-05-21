Venezuela's Maduro aims to cement power in new divisive elections

CARACAS: Ten months after his disputed reelection, Venezuela's authoritarian leftist President Nicolas Maduro is aiming to complete his sweep of power in parliamentary and regional elections on Sunday that the opposition has vowed to boycott.

Venezuelans are called on to elect 24 state governors and 285 national assembly members, but turnout is expected to be low.

Many opposition supporters lost any remaining faith they had in the electoral process after July's presidential election, in which Maduro claimed a third term despite the opposition's vote tally showing a clear win for its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

That election, and the deadly crackdown that followed it, cemented Venezuela's pariah status on the world stage. Only a handful of countries, including longtime allies Russia and Cuba, recognized Maduro's reelection.

The 62-year-old socialist has reacted defiantly, repeatedly alleging US-backed plots to topple him.

On the eve of the vote, the government claimed it had captured a group of foreign mercenaries that infiltrated the country from Colombia to sabotage the election.

Over 400,000 security personnel will be deployed for the election on Sunday, which will also take place in Essequibo, an oil-rich region on Venezuela's border with Guyana, which Guyana has administered for decades but Caracas has threatened to partially annex.