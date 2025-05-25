Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Turkey's Erdogan for 'resolute support' against India

Turkey's President Recep Tayip Erdogan on Sunday held talks with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who said he thanked the Turkish leader for his support during Pakistan's recent military showdown with India.

Sharif announced the meeting with Erdogan in a post on the X platform.

He had "thanked him for his resolute support to Pakistan in the recent Pakistan Indian standoff which resulted in Pakistan's overwhelming victory", he said.

A Turkish presidency statement said only that the two sides had discussed "cooperation between the two countries in all fields, in particular in energy, transport and defence" as well as information and technology sharing "in the fight against terrorism".

India and Pakistan agreed a ceasefire two weeks ago after a four-day conflict, in which more than 70 people were killed in cross-border missile, drone and artillery fire.

India had blamed Pakistan for a deadly attack in disputed Kashmir.

Turkey had appealed for the two sides to avoid an all-out war. Turkey and Pakistan, both Muslim-majority nations, have long-standing ties.